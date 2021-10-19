Yeboah among top 10 scorers in top leagues of Europe this season

Kelvin Yeboah, Footballer

Ghanaian forward Kelvin Yeboah has popped up in the list of top 10 players with the highest number of goals in the ongoing 2021-22 season per the leagues ranked by UEFA.

The 21-year-old plays for Austrian Bundesliga side Sturm Graz and has scored seven goals in 11 appearances in the ongoing campaign.



Yeboah recently opted to play for the Italian national team after snubbing an invite to represent Ghana.

The Austrian Bundesliga which is ranked by UEFA sees the Ghanaian born on the list of players to have scored for their respective clubs in this season per the league ranking.



He is the nephew of Ghana legend Anthony Yeboah.