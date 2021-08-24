Yendi residents appeal to govt to complete Multipurpose Youth and Sports Centre

The uncompleted Yendi Youth and Sports Center

The People of Yendi are calling on the government to complete the Yendi Youth and Sports Center.

Happy 98.9FM as part of our contribution to the development of the sport in the country embarked on a tour to check the status of the facility which is still under construction.



Our checks indicated that work done at the facility is almost 70 percent.



The VVIP and sitting areas have been completed. The pitch is currently in a bad state at the time of filing this report. It had been left to the mercy of the harsh weather condition.



However, an astroturf pitch had been completed which would serve as a training pitch.

The tartan tracks were also yet to be fixed for athletics.



“We are appealing to the government to complete to speed up the construction of the facility so we have our teams play here in Yendi”, one of the community members spoke live on air.



The project which is part of the 10-multipurpose Youth and Sports Centres being constructed across the country has not been completed since 2016.