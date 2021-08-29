Yeni Malatyaspor manager gives injury update on Benjamin Tetteh

Ghana international Benjamin Tetteh

Turkish outfit Yeni Malatyaspor could lose Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh for days due to injury, according to trainer Irfan Buz.

The forward sustained an injury during the side's game against Gaziantep FK on Saturday, August 28, 2021.



Benjamin Tetteh, who secured a permanent move to the Turkish outfit this summer scored to help his side to record a 2-0 win over their opponent.



The Ghana youth star was unfortunate after picking up an injury and had to be withdrawn after just ten minutes.



He is expected to undergo an MRI test to know the extent of the injury but according to the gaffer, Tetteh could be sidelined for days.

"There was stinging in his back muscle, we are sorry. We will look ahead. We will look at the MRI after the bleeding stops in 1-2 days. I hope it is not much, but at least 3-4".



"We think it won't be a week. It is important for us, but I have to say this. The team is also very important; it is also very important to be a team.”



“Tetteh is a very important part of it. We need to work through this in the coming period. I hope it doesn't do much," he said.