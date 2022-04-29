You and Salah are the face of Africa - Asamoah Gyan tells Sadio Mane

Asamoah Gyan set to launch the 'LeGyandary' book

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has named Liverpool duo, Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah as the face of African Football.



Gyan praised the two while on facetime with Mane via the phone of fellow legend El Hadji Diouf, who is currently in Ghana for the launch of the Ghanaian’s autobiography titled ‘LeGyandary’.



The African top scorer at the world cup praised the Senegalese and assured the Liverpool forward of his support.



“We’re happy for you. Nice goal last night and congratulations. Your guy (Diouf) told me about you and he said he’ll call so that I speak to you,” Gyan said.

“You’re the man of the moment and we’re praying for you. Everything is going to be fine… We watch you every week, you and Salah are the face of Africa now and we pray for you.”



Sadio Mane scored in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Villarreal in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League on April 27, 2022.



Mane is on the verge of a third champions league appearance if the Reds manage to get the job than in the second leg.



