‘You are a big disappointments’ - Amankwah Mireku slams Hearts' players

Former Accra Hearts of Oak captain, Amankwah Mireku

Amankwah Mireku said coach Samuel Boadu cannot be blamed for the defeat

Hearts of Oak lost 4-0 to JS Saoura in Algeria to end their Africa campaign



The Phobains conceded 10 goals in two away games in Africa



Accra Hearts of Oak legend Amankwah Mireku has blamed the playing body for the club’s embarrassing defeat to JS Saoura in the CAF Confederation Cup qualification stage.



The Ghana Premier League champions have become a laughing stock after showing no form of competition in Algeria as they were kicked out of the tournament despite going into the game with a 2-0 advantage.



The Phobians lost 4-0 to a JS Saoura team who were not clinical on the day as it could have been worse for the Ghanaian club who won the maiden edition of the tournament in 2005.



Amankwah Mireku has blamed the players from the team’s exit from both the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup after being eliminated by WAC of Morocco and JS Saoura respectively.

“Seriously the players were a big disappointment. For them to have let this happen again it’s a big disgrace”, he told Happy FM.



“There was no need to even tell them what to do after the WAC defeat. The WAC team is not extraordinary. It’s just concentration and determination. The WAC game was a typical example to motivate the players for this game. Does it mean now the team cannot score in away matches and then you concede another four goals?"



The former Accra Hearts of Oak coach defended coach Samuel Boadu indicating that he is not to be blamed for the defeat.



“Why do we have to blame the coach. What has he done? Sometimes the players must improvise but I don’t see the Hearts of Oak players are that intelligent to help the coach.”



“Any coach who has players that can’t improvise or think during the course of the game is in trouble," he added.



TWI NEWS