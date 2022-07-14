You are a trainer scout, just admit it - Songo hits at Otto Addo again

Countryman Songo and Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Controversial sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang better known as Countryman Songo has disclosed that he still regards Otto Addo as a trainer scout.



Although Otto Addo has clarified that he is a coach at Borussia Dortmund and not a trainer scout, Songo still holds the view that the former Ghana international has no evidence of being a coach.



He noted that appointing Otto Addo as head coach of the Black Stars was the first sign of failure.

“We’ve failed because we went in for coach who is a trainer scout that is why we are forcing players to naturalize for Ghana,” Songo said on Asempa FM.



According to him, although Otto Addo claimed to be a talent coach for Dortmund, he has not been able to nurture one local player since his arrival.



“We have players here, but you just want to tell us that the talent we have in Ghana you can’t help us develop them. He should accept he is a trainer scout. What team has he coached before they went in for him to handle the Black Stars?,” Songo quizzed.



In an interview with JoySports, Otto Addo dismissed reports that he is only a scout for German-based club Borussia Dortmund.



“First of all, I am not a scout, I am a coach. I did scouting in 2014 for the Ghana National Team. I joined the national team because I live in Germany so I did the scouting in 2014. After that, I never scouted again so I am working as an assistant, more of top talent coach in charge of…especially the young players at Borussia Dortmund.

“I guide them, I coach them on positional training and I assist the coach during the training during the week and I guide the young players when they go down especially (when) they don’t play in the first team.



“They play for the second team. I guide them, I analyze their games and I talk about the games with young players…that’s very important for us, for Borussia Dortmund to develop their players. They get special feedback from me



“I decide which young player will come up to the first team and can train and play with the first team,” he said.



JNA/KPE