You are ignorant - Kits manufacturer slams critics of new Kotoko jersey

Kotoko's new kit

Ghanaian kit manufacturer, Abdul Rashid Zakari has lashed out at critics of Asante Kotoko's new jersey, accusing them of speaking out of ignorance.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Mayniak Sportswear, the new kit launched by the club earlier this week is an expression of their heritage and connection to the Asantehene.



Giving a historical context to the issue, Abdul Rashid Zakari recounted that Kotoko was adopted by the Asantehene to serve as an extension of the power and symbol of Asanteman.



He noted that Kotoko is a quasi-football and traditional institution used by Asanteman to demonstrate the influence and supremacy of the crown.



He cited, for example, Ajax’s use of Bob Marley for their kit design to drum home the point that the message that the club seek to send with having Otumfuo on the kit is spot on.



Abdul Rashid Zakari reasoned that anyone who criticized the kit does so from a position of ignorance of the concept of kit designs.



“Anyone who speaks against the quality of the jersey is either coming from a position of ignorance or just wants to attack the Kotoko brand. The jersey is correct and there is nothing wrong with it. Historically, Kotoko was adopted by the Kingdom to exhibit the supremacy of the Ashanti Kingdom.

“Kotoko is a club used by the Ashanti Kingdom to express their values and traditions. It is not out of place to have Otumfuo’s picture on it. Last year, Ajax did a kit in honor of Bob Marley, how much more a club like Kotoko who wants to use its kit to demonstrate inspiration and appreciation to the patron of the club,” he said.



The new jersey launched by Kotoko on Wednesday features the life patron of the club, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu.



Alhaji Gruzah, the owner of King Faisal has been a strong critic of the design, describing it as ‘crass’.



"It's uncivilized to have put Otumfuo on the Kotoko jersey. In fact, it's a village thing. Otumfuo is more than that,” he said on Kessben FM.



“Otumfuo does not go to war and lose. Maybe these Ashantis don't know how Otumfuo is valued. Who does not know Otumfuo is the owner of the club?



“Which team does this in the world? We put sponsors on jerseys. This is not maturity, they've already done it but they can go back and change.”