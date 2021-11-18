You are lucky we didn't score you five - Kurt Okraku tells SAFA President

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku said mother God was good to South Africa because they could have conceded more than five

South Africa has sent a petition to FIFA to investigate the game between the Black Stars and Bafana Bafana



The GFA has responded to the allegations that the game between them and South Africa was fixed



Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku, has fired shots at the leader of the South African Football Association, Danny Jordaan, for claiming that the Bafana Bafana were robbed in Ghana.



South Africa haven’t overcome their 1-0 defeat to the Black Stars at the Cape Coast Stadium for the FIFA World Cup qualifier on Sunday, November 14, 2021.



South African Football Association President, Danny Jordaan, has led SAFA’s petition to FIFA for a replay of the game against the Black Stars with claims that Senegalese referee Moguetta Ndiaye robbed them by awarding a penalty to Daniel Amartey.



Danny Jordaan claimed that had Ghana lost the World Cup qualifier to South Africa, there would have been a major socio-economic problem for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

But to GFA President Kurt Okraku, SAFA should stop spewing lies and tell the South African populace that their team was just not enough to match the Black Stars in Ghana.



"This is the worst South African side I have seen and there is no way they can beat our strong Black Stars. SAFA should stop spewing lies and tell their people the truth that they were just not good enough.”



He added that they should be lucky that they didn’t concede five goals in the first half as they were at the mercy of the Black Stars in Cape Coast.



“How they did even dream that they could beat the Black Stars in Ghana, mother God was so good to South Africa because they should have conceded like five goals,” Kurt Okraku said at the launch of Women's Super-Cup.



