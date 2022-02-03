'You are now with the greatest club in the world' - Appiah welcomes Muntari to Hearts of Oak

Sulley Muntari

Ghana legend, Stephen Appiah has expressed his excitement about Sulley Muntari's move to Hearts of Oak this week.

The former Uefa Champions League winner on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, signed a one-year deal with Hearts of Oak to become the club's new squad addition for the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



Elated with the move, Stephen Appiah has taken to social media to wish the player the best of luck. According to the former Black Stars captain, Sulley Muntari has joined the greatest club in the world.



"If there is one thing that makes me happy about your latest movement.... Is the fact that your name will be written amongst the great players who wore the world most adored and envious Jersey.... Welcome to the greatest club my bro.... Phoooooobia," Appiah posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

At Hearts of Oak, Sulley Muntari is set to help the club become stronger in the second round of the Ghana Premier League season.



