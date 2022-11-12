You are setting a bad precedent - Azumah Nelson tells WBC over title strip

Azumah Nelson and Jeff Fenech

2004 Boxing of Hall Fame inductee and WBC’s Greatest Super featherweight Champion of All-Time Azumah Nelson has observed with concern, reactions online regarding WBC’s decision to reverse the results of his first fight against Australian Jeff Fenech in Las Vegas on June 28th, 1991.

The draw decision by the judges was argued by Jeff Fenech and his team which led to Azumah granting him a rematch in his homeland in 1992.



Azumah didn’t leave any doubts in the minds of boxing fans after the humiliation he handed Jeff Fenech before his fellow countrymen.



There are images of Jeff Fenech being handed a four (4th) belt by the WBC at the recent convention explaining that a new panel of judges reviewed the fight and concluded that Jeff Fenech won the fight.



While the decision doesn’t bother Azumah Nelson, he is however worried about the dangerous path the WBC is treading.



Azumah reacting to the news said, “Reviewing results and awarding titles to boxers many decades after a fight is a dangerous precedent. This is happening for the first time in professional boxing and they decided to start with me. I am not worried about the decision as it doesn’t change my legacy in boxing history; neither will it change anything going forward. If this will help Jeff Fenech to sleep well at night, I am happy for him.”

Azumah added, “I rather find it a bit disturbing for the WBC as this will open the doors for many boxers to petition them over fights they disagreed with judges’ decisions many years ago. The WBC doesn’t need that pressure as this doesn’t add any value to our beloved sport. This has the proclivity to create credibility issues for the sport if not managed properly. If the WBC wants to introduce a review panel or Video Assistant Referee (VAR) as done in football, I would think they will start with the current generation who will then have the opportunity to fight again or belt returned to the right winner and to be contested for. This decision by the WBC means I went to Australia in 1992 as a challenger and not the Champion going to defend his title. This is very interesting”.



Azumah Nelson appreciates all who called and took to social media to express their disappointment over the decision by the WBC. Please be assured that Azumah is not least bothered about the development and he wishes all the very best.



God Bless You All and our Homeland Ghana.



