‘You are the problem'– Salisu tells GFA President in talks over Ghana duties

Mohammed Salisu and Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku meets Black Stars players

Mohammed Salisu reveals readiness to play



Salisu asks for more time to settle in England



Southampton defender Salisu Mohammed has disclosed that Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku is the only reason his Black Stars debut has delayed.



The Ghana Football Association president who was on a working visit in Europe met with the Southampton defender to have a meeting in England.



In the course of their hearty conversation, Kurt Okraku asked Salisu why he has delayed his Black Stars debut has delayed.

“If you don’t play, am I the one who is going to play?” Kurt Okraku asked amidst laughter with Salisu who had in previously assured of his intentions to play for the Black Stars.



Responding to the question, Salisu blamed the GFA and boss and football authorities as the reason for his delay due to an issue he encountered at their hands.



“The problem is, everything is done with you [referring to football authorities]. Without you, things don’t work. Hope you understand my point.



“As for players, they abound. But the issue [which makes players shy away from call-ups] lies with you [authorities],” he said.



There have been several attempts to convince Salisu Mohammed to play for Ghana at the international level, but none have been successful.

Salisu was initially called up by ex-coach Kwasi Appiah in November 2019 for the commencement of the 2021 Afcon qualifications, but the Real Valladolid player did not show up due to a rib injury.







Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







