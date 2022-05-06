‘You are the problem'– Salisu tells GFA President in talks over Ghana duties

Kurt Okraku meets Black Stars players
Mohammed Salisu reveals readiness to play
Salisu asks for more time to settle in England
Southampton defender Salisu Mohammed has disclosed that Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku is the only reason his Black Stars debut has delayed.
The Ghana Football Association president who was on a working visit in Europe met with the Southampton defender to have a meeting in England.
In the course of their hearty conversation, Kurt Okraku asked Salisu why he has delayed his Black Stars debut has delayed.
“If you don’t play, am I the one who is going to play?” Kurt Okraku asked amidst laughter with Salisu who had in previously assured of his intentions to play for the Black Stars.
Responding to the question, Salisu blamed the GFA and boss and football authorities as the reason for his delay due to an issue he encountered at their hands.
“The problem is, everything is done with you [referring to football authorities]. Without you, things don’t work. Hope you understand my point.
“As for players, they abound. But the issue [which makes players shy away from call-ups] lies with you [authorities],” he said.
There have been several attempts to convince Salisu Mohammed to play for Ghana at the international level, but none have been successful.
Salisu was initially called up by ex-coach Kwasi Appiah in November 2019 for the commencement of the 2021 Afcon qualifications, but the Real Valladolid player did not show up due to a rib injury.
Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below
- What Mohammed Salisu told Kurt Okraku about playing for the Black Stars
- Five personal facts about Black Stars striker Antoine Semenyo you must know
- Asamoah Gyan addresses customized armband saga in his book
- I don't regret not playing in the Champions League - Asamoah Gyan
- 2022 World Cup: Ibrahim Tanko advises Ghanaians to lower expectations
- Read all related articles