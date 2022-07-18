You can blame Kurt Okraku for lack of headline sponsor for GPL – Henry Asante Twum

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum has said that the Kurt Okraku-led administration cannot be blamed for the absence of a headline sponsor for the various leagues in Ghana.



The domestic leagues in the last couple of years have been played without sponsors following the withdrawal of Zylofon Cash as headline sponsors.



After three years of being in charge of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku despite the numerous campaign promises has not been able to keep to their word as two football seasons have passed without a headline sponsor.

Commenting on the sponsor-less leagues, Henry Assante Twum said the past two football seasons have been played without a headline sponsor due to some circumstances and no one can point fingers at the FA.



“In the past two seasons, the various leagues have been played without a headline sponsor and you cannot blame the current administration because we are all aware of what happened,” he said.



“When we took office, we have made the effort to stream the Women’s League on Facebook and also being aired on MAX TV. We know it’s not enough but it is better than before," he said in an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM.



He added that the GFA have held some fruitful conversations with some companies and will definitely announce a title sponsor for both the Premier League and the Division One.



“We have spoken to companies who are willing to come on board to sponsor the various leagues and I am sure before the start of the football season, the Ghana Football Association [GFA] will announce the respective companies and what they are offering the leagues."

“We’re excited about the discussions. I look very positive. In the next few weeks, we will make the details public. Not only one company. It’s not only for Ghana Premier League but also for Division One League and Women’s Premier League,” he added.



Meanwhile, the 2022/23 football season will kick off in September as announced by the Ghana FA.



