You can boo me if Olympics doesn’t beat Kotoko on Sunday - Olluboi Commodore

General Manager of Great Olympics, Olluboi Commodore

The General Manager of Great Olympics, Olluboi Commodore is confident that the club will defeat Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League this weekend.

According to him, if his club does not see off the Porcupine Warriors, fans should feel free to boo him.



“Our preparation for the Kotoko game is not different from other games. We are facing them with the same approach and strategy just as we do when playing either Samartex or Nsoatreman.



“It's funny Kotoko is assuring their fans that they are winning against Olympics. This is a big match but we are coming to Kumasi to win,” Olluboi Commodore said in an interview with Akoma FM.

The Great Olympics general manager added, “We will beat Kotoko, and score early goals so fans should come otherwise, they won't see the goals.



“If Great Olympics doesn't win on Sunday at Baba Yara, boo me after the game. I know my team and have corrected all problems so we are going to beat Kotoko.”



The match between Asante Kotoko and Great Olympics is scheduled to kick off at 3pm on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.