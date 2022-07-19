You can't blame Wollacott for goals Ghana conceded at 2021 AFCON - Fatau Dauda

Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda has asked Ghanaians not to use the goals Ghana conceded at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon to discredit Jojo Wallacott.



According to Fatau Dauda who views Jojo Wallacott as the goalie with traits of modern goalkeeping, the Charlton Athletic goalie can't be blamed for the goals Ghana conceded in 2021 AFCON.



The former Legon Cities goalkeeper believes Jojo Wallacott is currently Ghana's number one because his skill set fits into the ideologies of the Black Stars technical team.



“I know folks will say that he conceded a lot of goals at the Afcon but if you look closely a lot of the goals scored were not his fault. He is a goalkeeper who has good technique and his tactical play is also very good."

“He can play with his feet and his positioning is good as well. This is why he is the preferred choice of the coaches,” he told Citi Sports in an interview.



Jojo Wallacott has made ten appearances for the Black Stars since making his debut in a FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe in 2021 under Milovan Rejevac.



