You can’t force players of Ghanaian descent to play at AFCON - Dan Kwaku Yeboah

DAN Kweku Yeboah DKY.jpeg Ghanaian sports journalist, Dan Kweku Yeboah

Wed, 4 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dan Kwaku Yeboah defends players of Ghanaian descent

Players of Ghanaian descent agree to play for Black Stars

Ghana to play at 2022 World Cup

Ghanaian sports journalist, Dan Kweku Yeboah has defended some players of Ghanaian descent who are unwilling to play for the Black Stars at the African Cup of Nations.

Dan Kweku Yeboah explained that Ghanaian players who were nurtured abroad cannot be forced to play for the Black Stars at African tournaments because the country never invested in them.

According to him, these players can decide only to play for Ghana at the World Cup and forget about the AFCON for their own-interest.

He noted that until, proper structures are put in place in ensure player development and investment in the local league, players of Ghanaian descent will continue to turn down offers to play for Ghana.

Speaking on Peace FM, Dan Kweku Yeboah said, “People are arguing that the players who were born in abroad that have expressed interest in playing for the Black Stars should be used in the AFCON games.

“It is not by force, you have not invested in him in any way, so he can pick and choose. If you make the league attractive and invest in players no player who turn down an offer to play for the national team.

“These players were born abroad and you begged them to come and play for you so if he chooses to play only in the World Cup and not the African cup, he has the right.”

Kevin Prince-Boateng one of Ghana's descent abroad played at two World Cups for the Black Stars but never played at the AFCON.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
