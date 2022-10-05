1
You cannot rely on Thomas Partey; sign a replacement – Arsenal told

Wed, 5 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

English TV presenter, Jermaine Jenas has stressed that it will be disastrous for Arsenal to attempt to rely on Thomas Partey throughout the season.

In his view, the English Premier League club must bring in a replacement for the player to ensure there is a cover when he sustains another injury.

“You can’t rely on him…If I was Edu that would be the first position I’m going for in January, or the summer [transfer window], because you can’t rely on him,” Jenas said on the Vibe with Five YouTube channel.

He added, “He is very important and you see the difference when he’s in there but the minute this thing starts to crumble, that position, [Gabriel] Jesus, and you end up with [Eddie] Nketiah, Fabio Vieira, this is a different game we’re talking about.”

Thomas Partey since the start of the season has suffered multiple injuries. Arsenal are reportedly looking at signing either Douglas Ruiz or Youri Tielemans as backup for the Ghana star.

