You don't get wiser overnight - Ayews' spokesperson tweets amid row with Gyan's manager

Spokesperson of the Ayew family, Fiifi Tackie has fired subtle jibes at critics amid his social media row with Samuel Anim Addo, the manager of Asamoah Gyan.



Fiifi Tackie’s recent tweet comes after Sammy Anim Addo had questioned why the latter cannot stand the name Asamoah Gyan and wants to take the shine away from their successful book launch.



In another tweet, the spokesperson of the Ayew family shaded his critics with ‘If you are born a fool, you don't get wiser overnight.’

In a follow-up tweet, the ace journalist tweeted "The truth is always a bitter pill to swallow"





The verbal exchange between the two started on social media over who was the first Ghanaian to release his autobiography.Fiifi Tackie, the spokesperson of the Ayew family on Tuesday, April 3, 2022, sought to set the records straight that Asamoah Gyan was not the first Ghanaian footballer to issue an autobiography.Fiifi Tackie made the revelation that the three-time African Player of the year had an autobiography written both in English and French long before Gyan planned to ink his into history.

“The Maestro Abedi Ayew Pele’s Autobiography was written in 1992 in English and French versions. This is a copy of the French version,” FiiFi Tackie.



Sammy Anim Addo later launched an attack on Fiifi Tackie as he claimed that the latter was trying to take the shine away from Gyan’s successful book launch.



“And who challenged that, why this particular time? Is it because the BabyJet book was launched successfully or you? Can’t stand the name Asamoah Gyan?? Padi stop this negative vibe wai, it won’t help you. Maestro is relaxing at home enjoying his family, let me be aah.”





Before the launch of Asamoah Gyan ’s book on April 30, 2022, in Accra, ex-Senegalese international El Hadji Diouf also questioned why the likes of George Weah and Abedi Pele had not written books despite their illustrious career.

Asamoah Gyan’s book titled the ‘LeGyanDary’ was successfully launched with the likes of Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and many football stars in attendance.



