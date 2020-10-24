You don’t need to look like a man to do a man’s work - Female sports journalist

Sports journalist, Ayishatu Zakaria Ali

Ghanaian female sports journalist and producer of Happy FM’s Wamputu Sports and Happy Sports, Ayishatu Zakaria Ali, has championed that women do not need to look like men to be able to successfully do men’s work.

Being a female in the sports industry and the only one among her team at work, she has absolutely no problem working up to standard, and to her, the fact that a woman finds interest in a field that is male-dominated does not mean that she has to look like a man to fit in.



She said on the award-winning Girl Vibes show with Mercy Bee on eTV Ghana that she does not believe that sports was made only for men, hence she unapologetically does sports in heels and dresses like the lady she is.

“If I’m going to football matches, I’ll either be in heels or in my sneakers. I have worn heels to the stadium countless times and people look at me questionably but I don’t mind because I don’t buy into that speech that since I’m doing something that people think is for men, I should dress like a man”, she said.



Ayisha explained that most women in male-dominated fields like to dress like men because they find it easier that way since they can only throw on some trousers and a top and they do not have to worry about color combinations or matching bags, heels, or accessories.