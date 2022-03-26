71
MenuSports
Twi News

You don’t understand football – Otto Addo tells journalist

Otto Addo Fds play video Click Here to
Watch in Twi
Interim Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Sat, 26 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Journalist question Otto Addo’s secret tactics

Black Stars draw goalless against Nigeria

Nigeria coach optimistic his side will qualify

Black Stars coach Otto Addo expressed his disappointment in a journalist who questioned his secret tactics in the game against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoffs.

According to the journalist, Otto Addo had promised to showcase his secret tactics for the Black Stars in the game against the Super Eagles.

But speaking at the post-match presser with the media, the interim Ghana coach expressed his fury at the journalist and questioned his understanding of football.

“I don’t understand the question. It could be two, you don’t understand football because I think you saw that you played 3 at the back, did you see it?” the coach asked.

He added, “Did you know we were going to play with three [defenders]? If you know then the secret plan didn’t work well.”

The Black Stars played goalless in their game against the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 25, 2022, in the World Cup playoffs.

The Nigerians will host the Black Stars in the second leg at the MKO Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in the second leg.

The Black Stars are eyeing qualification to the World Cup in Qatar.

TWI NEWS

Watch video below



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
You don’t understand football – Otto Addo tells journalist
What a talent – BBC’s John Bennet praises Mohammed Kudus for performance against Nigeria
How Black Stars players were rated against the Super Eagles
These 6 SHSs have produced 50% of students at UG Medical School in 8 years
Otto Addo defends hardworking Jordan Ayew
Kwabena Agyapong recounts last moments with his dad
Kevin Taylor ‘advises’ Ken Agyapong over dismissed suit
Opoku-Agyemang breaks silence on his Appeal Court judge nomination
Come on boys - Michael Essien's message to Black Stars ahead of Nigeria game
Ghana will beat Nigeria - Kwaku Bonsam
Related Articles: