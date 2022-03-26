You don’t understand football – Otto Addo tells journalist

Journalist question Otto Addo’s secret tactics
Black Stars draw goalless against Nigeria
Nigeria coach optimistic his side will qualify
Black Stars coach Otto Addo expressed his disappointment in a journalist who questioned his secret tactics in the game against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoffs.
According to the journalist, Otto Addo had promised to showcase his secret tactics for the Black Stars in the game against the Super Eagles.
But speaking at the post-match presser with the media, the interim Ghana coach expressed his fury at the journalist and questioned his understanding of football.
“I don’t understand the question. It could be two, you don’t understand football because I think you saw that you played 3 at the back, did you see it?” the coach asked.
He added, “Did you know we were going to play with three [defenders]? If you know then the secret plan didn’t work well.”
The Black Stars played goalless in their game against the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 25, 2022, in the World Cup playoffs.
The Nigerians will host the Black Stars in the second leg at the MKO Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in the second leg.
The Black Stars are eyeing qualification to the World Cup in Qatar.
TWI NEWS
Watch video below
- Ghanaians must celebrate Asamoah Gyan - Joe Addo
- Black Stars coaching job is an honour for me - Otto Addo
- Denis Odoi makes debut for Black Stars against Nigeria
- We owe Ghanaians World Cup ticket - What Partey said before Nigeria clash
- ‘The booing I think is for me’ – Otto Addo defends hardworking Jordan Ayew
- Read all related articles