You fought like a champion – GBA commends Richard Commey

The Ghana Boxing Association has hailed lightweight boxer, Richard Commey for enduring a tough fight against Ukraine’s Vasiliy Lomachenko in their non-title bout.



Despite being floored in round 7, Commey managed to beat the referee’s count to continue the bout to the end. Lomachenko was adjudged winner by unanimous decision by the judges after the fight.



Read the full statement below



For immediate release



12th December 2021

GBA KEEPS FAITH IN COMMEY AFTER DEFEAT TO LOMACHENKO



The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) wishes to commend Richard Commey for the defeat he suffered in the hands of the technically gifted and pound-for-pound lightweight boxer, Vasyl Lomachenko in their much-talked-about fight at the Madison Square Garden on Saturday.



It was indeed a bitter pill to be swallowed by many of your fans who watched your fight especially when the official verdict was announced. However, the spirit behind boxing as a sport, sugar-coated the metaphorical bitter pill and provided your fans and the boxing fraternity with inspiration instead.



Commey, in a big fight against your biggest rival at the Madison Square Garden in front of a partisan crowd, you fought like a champion and came out as a gallant loser. The unanimous point decision on the Judges scorecards must be taken in good stride by all.



After a critical analysis of the fight, the GBA can tell you that, your effort has been very much appreciated regardless of the circumstances surrounding your defeat.



According to John Wooden- "Losing is only temporary and not all-encompassing. You must simply study it, learn from it, and try hard not to lose the same way again. Then, you must have the self-control to forget it".

The much-anticipated bout between Richard Commey and Vasyl Lomachenko was pregnant with tension and emotions by both camps but the boxers sold out an excellent fight full of excitements, techniques and tactics.



Commey our champion, your utmost job after this painful defeat is to make sure this defeat does not crush your spirit and our spirit. After all,50% of boxing is about losing.



The GBA President, Abraham Kotei Neequaye was quoted to have said after the fight that... "I thank God for allowing Richard Commey to see another great fight. No matter what might have happened, I can only advise our former world champion to keep hope alive, keep trusting in his ability, keep believing and be strong because the best is yet to come.



On behalf of the entire stakeholders in boxing and your teaming fans in Ghana and beyond, the GBA wishes to congratulate you Richard Commey and Vasyl Lomachenko for the excellent display of boxing as a sweet science. We had an exciting bout with none of the two boxers incurring any major injuries.



The GBA will remain solidly behind you and your team led by Michael Amoo-Bediako in this distressing moment and join hands with you in your subsequent endeavours.



It is important to indicate that, you will continue to be one of our world title hopefuls who may not only win another world title for Ghana, but inspire the young up-and-coming boxers to emulate your exploits.

The GBA wants to seize the opportunity to wish you Richard Commey and your team a Merry Christmas and a prosperous new year with good health and more opportunities.



You are still a champion.



Best regards



GBA COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTORATE



