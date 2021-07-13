You guys deserve it - Ibrahim Tanko showers praises League winners Hearts of Oak

Former Black Star Coach Ibrahim Tanko

Former Black Star Coach Ibrahim Tanko has congratulated Accra Hearts of Oak for winning the 2020/21 league to end a 12-year-old trophy struggle.

The Phobians on Sunday grabbed their 21st league title with a match to spare and Tanko says the "guys deserve it".



They needed three points to clinch the league going into the game, but a 2-1 loss by archrivals Kotoko at Bechem made things simpler for the Phobians, whose draw with Liberty sends them 4 points clear at the top.



Tanko, who was linked to the Hearts of Oak, earlier in the season, took to his Twitter page to praise his team, who now go into their last contest for just pride.



"Congratulations Accra Hearts of Oak, you guys deserve it,well done" he said.



He joins a tall list of individuals, such vice president Dr Mahmudu Bawumia, who have all showered praises on the Rainbow family.

Hearts of Oak last won the Ghana Premier League in the 2008/09 and refused to participate in the Champions League over lack of adequate preparation.



There has been 9 Football season in the last twelve years with Kotoko winning three such contests.



Aduana follows with two league titles, as Berekum Chelsea, Ashgold and Wa All Stars picking one each as Hearts of Oak win this season's.



Their league victory now means they have booked their ticket to represent Ghana in next season's CAF Champions League, a competition they last partook in 2008.



They are also slated for the maiden edition of West African Challenge Cup to be played in Benin next month.