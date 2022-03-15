You have little time to think on the ball in the EPL – Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey

Ghana international, Thomas Partey has opened up on the difference he has seen in the English Premier League when compared to the Spanish La Liga.

According to the Black Stars talisman, the English top-flight league has high intensity and requires quick thinking at all times.



“Well, I think the intensity is different, the tactics is different, you can be pressed from every angle and you don’t have time to think. You have like 2 seconds to be able to think so you have to be quick. I think that is the only surprise I got,” Thomas Partey told Football Daily in an interview.



