You have no power to stop Ghana from playing against Nigeria – Bagbin told

The spokesperson for the Ayew family, Fiifi Tackie has argued that the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has no power to stop the Black Stars from playing Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoffs.



The Speaker of parliament had disclosed that parliament will order a forfeiture of the fixture if Parliament's select committee on Youth and Sports deems it a not prudent exercise for government.



However, Fiifi Tackie who is the spokesperson for the Ayews, it is not within the remit of the Speaker of Parliament to stop the Black Stars from playing Nigeria.

In an exclusive interview with Ghanaweb, he said, “I think the speaker is ignorant about football and should focus on his core mandate, clearly he doesn’t know what he is talking about."



“He is the number 3 gentleman of the land but he has no powers from anywhere to stop us from playing Ghana versus Nigeria. He hasn’t got those powers to start with,” Fiifi Tackie said.



He urged that “ I expect our media colleagues to correct these things when people say things like that, you report things but you have to correct the speaker as well.”



According to the world football governing body’s regulations, government must not interfere in football-related matters hence the country’s participation in tournaments would be suspended by FIFA.



Following Ghana’s group-stage exit at the AFCON 2021, Alban Bagbin noted that parliament would review a report to determine whether the Black Stars will be allowed to play the Nigeria game or forfeit it.

“It’s important that we take a very serious view of it and that’s why the investigation, so at the end of the day this house will have the opportunity to discuss, debate it and then we take a decision.”



“I think that we should consider the matter before any further engagement of the Black Stars with any team towards whether qualifying for the World Cup or whatever, so that we can deal with it and try to right the wrongs before if necessary we engage Nigeria for the qualifying match and if we deem it not necessary we will say so,” Bagbin said on the floor of Parliament.



