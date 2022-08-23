'You have taken part money' - Hearts of Oak to Konadu Yiadom's agent

Vincent Sowah-Odotei is a Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak

Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Vincent Sowah-Odotei has reacted to a statement by Konadu Yiadom's agent, Joe Abu Salam indicating that he regrets allowing his player to join the Phobians instead of rivals Asante Kotoko.

Joe Abu Salam earlier in an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM stated that he regrets not accepting Asante Kotoko's "heavy" bid for his client which was better than the one they accepted from Accra Hearts of Oa.



“I regret not giving Konadu to Kotoko. Everything shows I made a mistake. I really regret and should have taken the money from Kotoko. Nana Yaw even told me Hearts have no money to pay the boy".



Reacting to this statement on the same platform, Vincent Sowah-Odotei said the Phobians will not allow Joe Abu Alhassan who has already taken money from them for Konadu Yiadon to blackmail them into paying more for the player.



“He has taken part of the money for Konadu Yiadom. We will not stand for any blackmail. If you have taken part of the money, why do you make it look like he has not taken anything. We'll not tolerate that," Sowah-Odotei responded on Asempa FM.

He added that Accra Hearts of Oak signed Konadu Yiadom on a pre-contract in April 2022.



"If I tell you how Abu has done to Hearts over this Konadu matter, you will be shocked. Ask him if we owe him the players he brought to us. Abu should stay clear. We signed Konadu on a pre-contract as far back in April this year.



