0
Menu
Sports

You have what it takes to make Africa proud – Stephen Ntim to Black Stars

Stephen Ntim Blackstars Stephen Ayesu Ntim, NPP National Chairman

Thu, 24 Nov 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

The National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayesu Ntim has encouraged the senior national soccer team to do their best to make Ghana and the African continent proud.

His goodwill message comes ahead of the Black Stars’ game with Portugal, Thursday. Taking to his Facebook page, the NPP Chairman wrote, “You have what it takes to win today’s game and all other matches, and make us proud at the World Cup.”

Stephen Ntim also called on Ghanaians to offer their unflinching support to the team.

“Let’s all give our fullest support to the team. Let’s remember them in our prayers,” he said.

“Being the Black Stars of Ghana, you carry your country and the entire African continent on your shoulders. With hardwork, determination, and God on our side, l am certain that we shall cruise to victory,” the statement added.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar