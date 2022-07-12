You’ll be disappointed if you are coming because of World Cup - Sulley Muntari to Inaki, Lamptey, others

Sulley Muntari reacts to Inaki Williams' switch to Ghana

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Sulley Muntari has welcomed the six new players who have joined the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Sulley Muntari in an interview with veteran sports journalist, Kwabena Yeboah stated that Ghanaian players born abroad switching allegiance to represent Ghana is nothing new because it also happened during his time.



However, the former Black Stars midfielder believes that some of them will regret switching allegiance if they came purposely for the World Cup because some of them might not make the squad for Qatar 2022.

"When we were playing, a few players came in to play for the Black Stars. Prince, Owusu Abayie, Adomah, and Kwarasey all came in. It's good that Williams and the others have decided to play for the team.



"But it is not good for you to switch your nationality because you want to play in the World Cup. The thing is that Ghana is different and the same can be said about the Black Stars. So you can switch and come in and re-switch and go back because you might not go to the World Cup," Sulley said in his interview with Kwabena Yeboah on GTV Sports+.



Inaki Williams in a Twitter post on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, confirmed that he is now open to playing for the Black Stars after completing his nationality switch from Spain to Ghana.



Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu, Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer, and Ransford Yeboah are also available for selection after committing their national team career to Ghana.



