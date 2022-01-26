You’ll post about me one day – Maxwell Abbey Quaye tells popular Italian journalist

Great Olympics player, Maxwell Abbey Quaye

Great Olympics player, Maxwell Abbey Quaye has envisioned that transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano will one day tell the world about his move to another club.



Maxwell Abbey Quaye was with the Black Stars for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and played in Ghana’s friendly game against Algeria.



The Great Olympics striker has been in a good form in the Ghana Premier League scoring seven goals in this season’s campaign.



After scoring a hat-trick this season against Accra Lions FC in the league, Maxwell Abbey Quaye has been on the radar of some clubs.

When Fabrizio Romano who is a trusted source for football transfers recently made a post about Manchester United’s striker Antonio Martial’s loan move to Sevilla Twitter, the Ghanaian player commented under his post.



Quaye noted that the Italian journalist who has had stints with Sky Sports will one day inform the world about his transfer.



“You will one day post about me, On God,” Maxwell Abbey Quaye wrote.



Meanwhile, Quaye has returned to training with Great Olympics to continue their campaign in the domestic league.



