You need to lower expectations - Opoku Nti to Kotoko supporters ahead of Kadiogo clash

Asante Kotoko legend, Samuel Opoku Nti

Samuel Opoku Nti, ex-Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko has urged the club's fans to lower their expectations ahead of the 2022/23 CAF Champions League qualifiers.

Kotoko will take on Kadiogo of Burkina Faso on Monday in the first leg tie of the qualifiers at the Friendship Stadium in Cotonou, Benin.



The Porcupine Warriors will host Kadiogo at the Baba Yara stadium on Sunday 18th September 2022 for the return leg encounter with the winner set to advance to the next stage of the competition.



"It’s obvious that we assembled a new team with a new technical bench and we didn’t have time for the preseason and normally the league comes before Africa but this is a time, we have to play Africa before the league," Opoku Nti told LUV FM.

"As for expectation, you need to lower it but to give your maximum support to them because you can’t immediately start from number two number three, you have to start from number one.



"Everyone would expect that we win but they also need our support to push the players so that our expectation will not come short but they will come out with flying colours."