‘You’re doing well and I’m happy for you’ – Jordan Ayew to compatriot Tariq Lamptey

Tariq Lamptey and Jordan Ayew

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew had the chance to catch up with his compatriot Tariq Lamptey after the A23 derby between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion ended in a 1-1 draw.

Ayew started the game for Palace, while Lamptey made a substitute appearance for Brighton. Both players put in strong performances for their respective clubs, but after the match, they left the rivalry aside to catch up.



The two met and had a quick conversation, during which Jordan Ayew praised Tariq Lamptey for his impressive form this season. Ayew encouraged Lamptey to keep up the good work, telling him, "You’re doing well and I’m happy for you. I just want to say keep it up."



The conversation also touched on their shared experience playing for the Black Stars, the Ghanaian national team. Both Ayew and Lamptey were part of the Black Stars squad that had a disappointing World Cup campaign in Qatar last year.

However, they are expected to be invited to represent their country once again in March, as the Black Stars return to action to play Angola in an Africa Cup of Nations doubleheader qualifier.



It was heartening to see the two players, despite being on opposing teams, showing support and encouragement for each other.



Their friendship and positive attitude towards one another is a testament to the strong bond that exists within the Ghanaian football community.