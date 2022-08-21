0
You're not strong, how did you beat me? - Anthony Joshua asks Oleksandr Usyk

Sun, 21 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former WBA (Super), WBO and IBF titles holder, Anthony Joshua questioned his opponent Oleksandr Usyk about how he won their rematch in Saudi Arabia despite being weak.

Usyk reclaimed his unified heavyweight titles after beating the British via split decision on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

Joshua in his speech after the loss said: "I was studying Ukraine and all the champions from your amazing country. I've never been there. What's happening there, I don't know but it's not nice," as quoted by bbc.com.

He then proceeded to express his disappointment about losing the rematch by questioning how Usyk won.

"You're not strong, how did you beat me? Because of skills. I had character and determination."

Anthony Joshua had one judge score 115-113 in his favour in the close contest while the remaining two judges scored 115-113 and 116-112 for Oleksandr Usyk.

