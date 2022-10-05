You served your country well; enjoy your retirement - GFA to Kwadwo Asamoah

Ex-Black Stars midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has expressed appreciation to former Black Stars midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah for his service to the national team.

This was contained in a post on the Black Stars' official Twitter handle created by the Ghana FA.



In the post, the football association wished Kwadwo Asamoah a good retirement.



“You served our country well, thanks for all the memories. Hope you’ll enjoy every minute of your retirement Kwadwo Asamoah,” the tweet read.



As reported on Tuesday, the former Juventus star has decided to hang his boots.



He enjoyed an illustrious career in Italy that spanned more than a decade. He won multiple Serie A titles with Juventus and later moved to Milan where he played for Inter Milan.



Upon his retirement, Kwadwo Asamoah has taken up a new role as a football agent.