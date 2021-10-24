You sre more than capable - SWAG urges Black Queens to victory.

Black Queens lost to Nigeria in the first leg

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana ( SWAG ) has sent a goodwill message to the senior national women's team the Black Queens as they engage their Nigerian counterparts the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the return leg of their Nations Cup qualifier at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday October 23.

In a statement signed by SWAG President Kwabena Yeboah, the Association urged the Queens not to be dispirited by the first leg scoreline where the Nigerians won 2-0.



" We cannot be naïve to underestimate the task ahead, particularly against perennial nemesis, Nigeria.



But we take comfort in your impressive progress in recent times".

"You still are a dominant force on the continent and SWAG urges you on to go for a convincing victory".



"The fact that you are playing on your favourite home soil with the backing of your ever faithful fans should provide the needed propulsion to the desired victory," parts of the statement read.