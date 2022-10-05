You were a great player by all standards – Asamoah Gyan eulogizes Kwadwo Asamoah

Kwadwo Asamoah and Asamoah Gyan

Ghana’s all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan has eulogized former Black Stars player, Kwadwo Asamoah as a great player by all standards.

Kwadwo Asamoah retired from football after his agent Federico Pastorello confirmed it on social media.



Asamoah Gyan who played with Asamoah Gyan in the Black Stars for many years took to social media to also praise the former Juventus player after hanging his boots.



“Great player by all standards. It was great to play with you bro. Enjoy your retirement bro,” Asamoah Gyan stated.



Kwadwo Asamoah had a good partnership with Gyan during their playing days.

Kwadwo Asamoah is fondly remembered for his superb assist to Asamoah Gyan to score a goal against Portugal at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.



The midfielder who spent most of his career in Italy playing for Juventus, Udinese, Inter and Bologna won 12 titles in the Italian league.



JNA/DO