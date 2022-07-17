You will forever be in our hearts - GFA boss Kurt Okraku praises legend Mohammed Polo

The legendary Mohammed Polo

Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku has praised legend Mohammed Polo for his contributions to Ghana football and for selling the brand outside of Africa.

According to him, the memory of Mohammed 'Polo' will live on in the hearts of countless generations of Ghanaians and Africans.



He said this during the Launch of Polo’s autobiography titled "Polo The Magnificent: The story of the Dribbling Magician."



"Mohammed Polo has come and done his bit, it is left with me and you to also do our part in our mission to make our dear nation great and strong," Okraku said.



"Our beloved Black Stars are in the Mundial (2022 World Cup) and we will go there and make our nation great and strong and proudly defend our colours and we will go there with the one and only professor Mohammed Ahmed ‘Polo’.



"Mohammed polo will be with us on the flight to Qatar which will be our token of appreciation. When you do your bit and sacrifice for our dear country, we will say thank you."



"His memories will continue to stay with countless generations of our dear nation and Africa at large’’ he added.

Polo was a household name in Ghana football in the 1970s and 1980s while playing for Accra Hearts of Oak. He was also an integral member of the Black Stars team that won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 1978.



The 65-year-old’s impressive performances earned him a nomination for the African Footballer of the Year award in 1977.



Polo is widely regarded as one of the greatest players ever to emerge from Ghana and was dubbed the ‘Dribbling Magician’ during his playing days.



He won over 50 International caps and scored 20 goals for Ghana in a career that spanned two decades.



Mohammed ‘Polo’ previously worked as a coach for Malian side Stade Malien, Accra Great Olympics, and Accra Hearts of Oak.