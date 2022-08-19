You will not be ready for the World Cup - Agyemang Badu tells Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars duo, Asamoah Gyan and Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Former teammate of Asamoah Gyan, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has said that the record goalscorer can't use three months to get himself in shape for the 2022 World Cup.

Asamoah Gyan has been trending since Tuesday, August 16 after disclosing that he wishes to have a last dance at the FIFA World Cup.



The comments by Africa's record goalscorer at the World Cup has divided opinions with many using his two years of inactiveness as basis for their arguments while others like Christian Atsu have called for his inclusion in the team.



Adding his voice to the conversation, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu who just made his debut for Accra Great Olympics in the GHLACA Top 6 tournament on Wednesday, August 17 has said that Gyan will not be ready in time for the Mundial despite starting training.



“Training alone and training with a club is different. He knows the stage [World Cup] more than me. He has been there more than me. He has been there three times, he has been the captain in 2014 so he knows the kind of stage it is.



“Training alone two-and-half months before a tournament like this – for my experience I have when I have an injury for six months and came back it took me like three or four months before I got better. I don’t think he will be ready for the World Cup.”



However, he recommended to the Ghana Football Association to take Asamoah Gyan to the 2022 FIFA World Cup as a member of the backroom staff.

“What we can offer him is for him to be there to help with the striking side as the striker’s coach but for the field of play, he can never be ready for the World Cup."



JE/KPE