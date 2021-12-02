You won’t even get an opportunity to be a ‘ball boy’- Alhaji Grusah flays Asamoah Gyan

Owner of King Faisal FC, Alhaji Abdul Karim Grusah

Alhaji Grusah slams Asamoah Gyan



Alhaji Karim Grusah, the owner of Ghana Premier League side King Faisal has cast doubt on the potential of legendary Ghanaian striker becoming a successful football coach.



Alhaji Grusah reckons Asamoah Gyan lacks the merit to replicate his achievement on the pitch to the dugout.



“Asamoah Gyan is ungrateful and a pretender, he won’t even get the opportunity to become a ball boy, he should stop talking about the penalty against South Africa.” Says Alhaji Grusah.

Alhaji Grusah’s outburst is in relation to an opinion expressed by Asamoah Gyan on the 2022 World Cup qualifier between the Black Stars of Ghana and Bafana and South Africa.



Gyan noted that the contact between the South African defender and Asamoah Gyan was not enough to merit the decision by the Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye.



Asamoah Gyan said that his former national team colleague Daniel Amartey tricked the referee into granting him the penalty call.



“From where I sit and how I saw it, I think Daniel Amartey went down too easily but the referee was closer to the spot and probably had a better view of the situation." he told Asempa FM.



The singular call by the Senegalese referee has become the highlight of the concluding matches of group phase of the World Cup qualifiers with South Africa hitting out at the referee and the Ghana Football Association.

The South Africans has alleged match manipulation and match fixing on the part of the referee and have petitioned FIFA to investigate and order a replay.



It however appears that reality is setting into their camp as head coach Hugo Broos has ruled out the possibility the match being replayed.



Hugo Broos hinted that the South Africa Football Association did not table cogent evidence to substantiate their allegation that the Senegalese referee was compromised.



“Fifa met on Tuesday,” Broos told HLN Sportcast. “We expect a decision in the course of this week. It’s not just about the penalty kick, it’s about the whole game. The referee made 71 decisions, 47 of which were foul. The analysis has shown that. And 90 percent of those 47 wrong decisions were against us.”



“You have to be able to prove something like that in black and white. Was he bribed? Wasn’t he pressured? Or was he just having a really bad day? The numbers are there, but is that enough for FIFA? I personally think that it will remain with a suspension for the referee and that we should not count on a replay.” he said.