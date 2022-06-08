0
Menu
Sports

Young Apostles FC become 'first' Division One club to receive Twitter verification

Young Apostle Verification.crdownload Young Apostles FC

Wed, 8 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Division One League side, Young Apostles FC are claiming to be the first football club in the second tier of Ghana football to receive a Twitter verification.

The club announced on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 that they have received the official seal of approval from Twitter.

They thus, believe they are the first club in the Division One League to have the famous blue tick on their name.

“We are proud to be the first Division One club in Ghana to be verified by Twitter. No Division One club does it better than us,”, they tweeted.

The club commended their CEO, Samuel Anim Addo for his incredible effort aimed at positioning the club as a sporting and branding excellence.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Gideon Mensah leaves Black Stars camp in Japan
5 cases of monkeypox recorded in Ghana
Peace FM's DKY, Yaw Kesseh make wild allegations over Jojo Wollacott selection
Obiri Boahen scolds Adom Otchere
15-year-old sexually-molested girl breaks silence
5 players likely to be left out of Ghana's squad for the World Cup
Chelsea FC Ghanaian kit man reportedly dies after 2 weeks on vacation in Ghana
Obiri Boahen shreds critics to pieces over Togbe Afede’s Ex-gratia
Odoi Kwao family call for the arrest of Nii Lante Vanderpuye
I never said Akufo-Addo won't make it to Heaven - Ablakwa clarifies