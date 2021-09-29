Young Ghanaian goalkeeper Emmanuel Ogura makes Denmark top-flight debut

Nordsjaelland goalkeeper, Emmanuel Ogura

Nordsjaelland goalkeeper Emmanuel Ogura made history on Sunday as he became the youngest Ghanaian goalkeeper to feature in a competitive game for an European club.

The 19-year-old made his debut in the Danish top-flight league for Nordsjaelland against Copenhagen on Sunday in the SuperLiga.



Ogura, a graduate from the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana made the starting lineup in that big game against the Danish giants.



However, Emmanuel Ogura's first game for Norsdjaelland ended in defeat as he conceded five goals against FC Copenhagen at the Right to Dream Park.



Nordsjaelland which is home to Ghanaian players saw five players in action Lasso Coulibaly, Francis Abu, Ibrahim Sadiq, Maxwell Woledzi.

" Debut Alert! • @emmanuelogura, a graduate of Right to Dream Academy, made his @superligaen debut for @fcnordsjaelland against @fc_kobenhavn last Sunday.



"Ogura, we wish you the best of success! “It's not whether you get knocked down, it's whether you get up” - Vince Lombardi", Right to Dream Academy reacted in a post after the youngster made his debut in the Danish top-flight league.



Despite the heavy defeat, the Ghanaian young goalkeeper showed a lot of promise in the game and is set to be rewarded with more opportunities in the course of the season.



Nordsjaelland is currently placed sixth on the league table with 13 points after matchday 10.