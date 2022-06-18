0
Young 'Peter Dury' spotted giving football commentary eloquently in Ewe

Fff Fdx.png The young boy giving commentary

Young boy gives commentary in Ewe

Social media users wax lyrically over young Ghana Peter Dury

Saddick Obama impressed with Ewe commentary

A young boy has been spotted delivering commentary on a football match in the Ewe language.

The young boy who is of a school-going age seems to have found a passion for commentary and was seen painting a picture of actions in the match in his native language.

Although his name and age are unknown, the young boy’s talent for sports commentary has been hailed by many on social media.

According to sports journalist, Saddick Adams, who posted the video on social media, though he doesn’t understand the Ewe language, the young boy ‘makes it so beautiful.’

The young boy has been described as the new Peter Durry in the Volta region due to his intelligence to give commentary on football.

Watch video below

