Young footballer in Wa dies after collapsing during a league match

The late Yussif Hanan

Source: Ilyaas Al-Hasan, Contributor

The sporting fraternity in the Wa Municipality of the Upper West Region has been thrown into a state of mourning over the loss of a young budding footballer.

Yussif Hanan who plays for Division Two side, Dondoli Discipline Youth FC, collapsed during a week-5 league match of the Upper West Regional Division Two League on Saturday, March 26, 2022, involving his side against Wa Young Heroes at the Dondoli Park.



The incident, according to the Regional Football Association spokesperson, Naa Sulley, occurred during the game and was immediately rushed to the Upper West Regional hospital for treatment after two nurses present at the venue could not do enough to resuscitate him.



The midfield dynamo remained in a coma from Saturday, March 26 till Tuesday, March 29, 2022, when he reportedly came out of the coma but was unable to talk.



But sadly, the sporting community on Wednesday, March 30, woke up to the unfortunate news of his passing at the Wa Regional Hospital.

The body has since been buried in line with Islamic customs today, March 30.



Speaking on the measures put in place to ensure prompt medical attention for players during games, Mr. Naa Sulley who is the FA's spokesperson indicated that the association was not obliged to do so.



According to him, it is rather the responsibility of clubs to take charge of the health and security needs of their players on match days as practiced at the higher level and not the organizers.



The match between the two sides ended in a 1-1 stalemate.