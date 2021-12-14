Youngster Felix Afena-Gyan sent off in Roma's win against Spezia

Felix Afena-Gyan

AS Roma's teen star attacker Felix Afena- Gyan was sent off in Roma's 2-0 win against Emmanuel Gyasi's Spezia on Monday evening.

Gyan received a yellow card in the 70th minute and again got into the referee's book in the 90th minute.



Borja Mayoral joined Abraham in attack, in a 3-5-2 formation, with Marash Kumbulla, Chris Smalling and Roger Ibanez at the back.



Gyan was brought on by Mourinho in the 64th minute with Borja Mayoral joining his teammates on the bench.

Former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling put AS Roma in front very early in the 6th minute and defender Roger Ibanez added the second goal for AS Roma in the 56th minute.



Spezia tried to get a consolation goal but AS Roma was solid at the back to take all three points and also a clean sheet.