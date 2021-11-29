Youngster Jamal Adams joins IBT FC

Jamal has joined IBT FC

IBT FC have announced the signing of young talented midfielder, Jamal Adams from lower tier side Fireball FC of Takoradi.

Adams, 14, posses an impressive passing and ball holding skills for which he is often compared to the Real madrid star, Toni Kroos.



Management of IBT FC described him as a player of promise and that they could not resist the opportunity to add him to their side when it arose.

According to Adams, he is passionate about football and is confident that his dreams of developing and becoming a pro will be realized at IBT FC.