Youngster Kelvin Yeboah remains confident Genoa will avoid relegation at the end of the season

Kelvin Yeboah Genoa 610x400.png Ghana international Kelvin Yeboah

Fri, 15 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian youngster, Kelvin Yeboah switched camp from Austrian side Sturm Graz to FC Genoa for around 6.5 million euros in the January transfer window.

Things haven't gone the way the 21-year-old anticipated as he is still waiting for his first goal since he joined and is now in a relegation battle.

After twelve games for Genoa in the Serie A, the attacker is still waiting to find the back of the net for the first time.

Former Genoa boss Andriy Shevchenko who steered Yeboah's move to Genoa was sacked just days after his arrival at the club.

Genoa are now in the middle of a relegation battle as they sitting at the 19th position on the Serie A standings with 22 points from 32 matches.

Genoa are three points adrift of the safe places and on Friday, they face league leaders AC Milan at the San Siro.

After the Milan game, Genoa still have games against Juventus and SSC Napoli in their remaining fixtures.

However, Yeboah believes the Rossoblù won't go down as they will keep fighting until the last game of the season.

"Believe in it until the last game."

"A defeat doesn't put us off the right path. We have to keep fighting, I believe in it until the last game," says Yeboah about the current situation.

