0
Menu
Sports

Your criticism has strengthened, made me better – Kotoko coach after winning the league

Video Archive
Thu, 2 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum has appreciated his critics, insisting that their criticism has strengthened and made him a better coach this season.

Since taking the Porcupine Warriors job, the manager has not only received a lot of praise but numerous criticisms as well.

Today, the gaffer guided Asante Kotoko to draw 1-1 with Ashanti Gold SC to become champions of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.

Speaking to StarTimes after the game, Prosper Narteh Ogum said he hopes his critics continue hitting him hard.

“Criticisms come to make us better and stronger, I accept all the constructive criticisms including disruptive ones. I want to tell all those who did that to know it has strengthened and toughened me and I can’t wait to hear more of such to make me a better person,” the Asante Kotoko coach said.

In today’s match, Yaw Annor scored for Ashanti Gold SC while Maxwell Agyemang equalized to draw parity for Asante Kotoko to force the match to end in a stalemate.



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Player ratings: How Black Stars players performed against Madagascar
Five things we learnt from Ghana's 3-0 victory over Madagascar
June 4 armed demo: Captain Smart 'exposed' by WhatsApp conversation
June 4 armed demo: Captain Smart 'exposed' by WhatsApp conversation
Record-breaking events under Akufo-Addo that will go down in history
Sam George's threat to beat Australian High Commissioner pops up
Stones, teargas and warning shots as Wa youth demand release of 'sex tape' floggers
Police stop Captain Smart, Barker-Vormawor, others from proceeding with 3-day demo
Dampare 'schooled' British High Commissioner with his letter - Antwi-Danso
2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana's likely starting XI for Madagascar game
Related Articles: