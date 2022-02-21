Your statement against Kotoko 'unnecessary' - Kwaku Yeboah replies Hearts coach

Despite Media Group head of sports, Daniel Kwaku Yeboah

Even if we were to use the junior team Kotoko couldn't have beaten us - Samuel Boadu

This was Hearts' best performance of the season - Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh



Dan Kwaku Yeboah praises Hearts and Kotoko playing good football in Super Clash



Ace Ghanaian Sports Journalist, Daniel Kwaku Yeboah has criticized Hearts coach Samuel Boadu for his comments after the Super Clash between his side and Asante Kotoko on Sunday, February 20, 2022.



Speaking after the match that ended in a goalless draw, Boadu said that Kotoko could not have won the match even if Hearts' were to use the junior side.



Reacting to the Boadu's controversial statement, Kwaku Yeboah implied that the manager's comment is unnecessary and should be coming from the supporters instead.

"What’s Samuel Boadu saying? If he knew Hearts could win his second team why did he win the game with his first team. If Kotoko can’t beat your junior side then he should have won with the senior team? If you say Kotoko can’t beat you even if you use the Auroras then with the first team you should beat Kotoko, which is the implication. Kotoko and Hearts are two good team. Such statements should be made by the supporters." He said



The former Normalization Committee spokesperson, however, acknowledge both teams for serving the fans an exciting game of football.



"But they displayed good football yesterday. While I was watching the match, what I said was that if not for the GFA using the Black Stars for business, you could have counted about three Black Stars players in the Kotoko-Hearts game."



Samuel Boadu after the game is quoted to have said that his team's best performance came against Legon Cities not Kotoko.



“This was not one of our best games our best game of the first round was against Legon Cities, if we had used our junior team (Auroras) against them today, Kotoko can still not score us.”

Boadu's statement was in response to Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh's thoughts that Hearts played above themselves in order to match the league leaders form.



“What I will say is that because we have been playing better, it gave our opponent (Hearts of Oak) that information that they have to step up their game and I’m sure that you can attest to the fact that they have never played this way in the league.



I stand to be corrected but Hearts of Oak as you know have not played better this like before. I respect Hearts of Oak and love this kind of performance," Dr. Prosper Narteh jabbed.