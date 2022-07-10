Your time has expired; stop tarnishing the image of Hearts - Haruna Futtah tells Nyaho Tamakloe

Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe

Former supporters chief of Accra Hearts of Oak, Aziz Haruna Futtah has slammed board member of the club Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe for his disparaging comments he has been passing about players and coaches of the club.

He says that his unfounded tirade against the head coach and the players is bringing the name of the club into disrepute.



The controversial Hearts of Oak board member took the head coach of the team to the cleaners calling him incompetent and not good enough for the club.



He also accused the players of the club of being lazy old and drinking alcohol and also smoking weed among others.

The former Supporters chief has called on the Board Chairman and majority shareholder of the club Togbe Afede to dispense off with the services of the 'expired' Nyaho Tamakloe who offers nothing to the club aside from his ill-conceived outburst.



“Nyaho Tamakloe has no business on the hearts board. He doesn’t contribute to the club in any way. When he has views, he should express them at meetings and not on the radio. His time is past”, he said on Happy FM.



“As a board member of the club, he is tarnishing the image of the club. His time in football has expired. I have always disagreed with how Togbe Afede’s constitute the Board.