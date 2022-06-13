Youth Talent Development: Twenty-three U20s invited for camping

Black Satellite players

Twenty-three players have been invited for national U-20 camping at the Ghana Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram on Monday.

This is in line with the GFA’s vision to continue the development of young players and to continue their progress at the right level.



The invited players will go through training sessions and will play some training matches while in camp.



The GFA will also look out for opportunities to give the players some international exposure by arranging friendly matches for the team.



Assistant U-20 Coach Samuel Boadu will begin their training sessions and will be assisted by Jacob Nettey with Issaka Amadu as Equipment/Welfare Manager.



After missing out of an opportunity to qualify to next year’s African Youth Championship in Egypt and a possible qualification to the FIFA U-20 World Cup, the GFA announced that it intends to arrange friendly matches and competitions for the players of the age category to continue with their development.



As a result, the U-20 team participated in the just-ended Maurice Revello Tournament (Toulon Tournament) where the selected players got the opportunity to play against their counterparts from across the world.

The vision to continue the development of the youth category will continue in order for Ghana not to miss out on this generation of talent at the senior level in future.



Below are the invited players:



Samuel Korshie Agbyenyegah (Heart of Lions), Obed Wiredu (Mighty Jets), Mizeck Afriyie (Wa Yashin), Emmanuel Danquah (Soccer Intellectuals) and Thomas Kwabena Osae (Heart of Lions).



Others include: Morrison Anokye (Young Apostles), Emmanuel Tetteh (Golden Kicks), Osman Amadu (Legon Cities), Kingsley Owusu (Dreams FC), Philip Kekyi (Heart of Lions), Kojo Poku (Kenpong Academy), Emmanuel Nti (Asokwa Deportivo), Foster Twum (Vision FC), Kofi Asmah ( Medeama SC), Fred Kessie (Holy Stars), Sadat Ibrahim Zuma (Wa Suntaa).



George Nana Kissi (Holy Stars), Daniel Owura Akuffo (Still Believe), Samed Bukari (Bolga All Stars), McCarthy Ofori (Dreams FC), Gilbert Djangbah Narh (Golden Kicks), Emmanuel Mamah (Tema Youth), Samuel Boakye (Inter Allies) complete the list.