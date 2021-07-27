Yunus Musah ruled out for three weeks with injury

Valencia player, Yunus Musah

US international of Ghanaian descent Yunus Musah has been ruled out of action for three weeks with an injury.

Musah suffered a knee injury in Valencia's second pre-season match against Atromitos played at Estadio Antonio Puchades.



Initially, it did not look serious but further testing revealed that he won't be available for three weeks.



This means he will miss the start of the La Liga season. Valencia kick off their campaign against Getafe on August 13.

Yunus was eligible to play for the United States, Ghana, Italy, and England, and he chose North American country.



He won the CONCACAF Nations League in June.