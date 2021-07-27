Yunus Musah ruled out for three weeks with injury

Tue, 27 Jul 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
US international of Ghanaian descent Yunus Musah has been ruled out of action for three weeks with an injury.
Musah suffered a knee injury in Valencia's second pre-season match against Atromitos played at Estadio Antonio Puchades.
Initially, it did not look serious but further testing revealed that he won't be available for three weeks.
This means he will miss the start of the La Liga season. Valencia kick off their campaign against Getafe on August 13.
Yunus was eligible to play for the United States, Ghana, Italy, and England, and he chose North American country.
He won the CONCACAF Nations League in June.
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Related Articles:
- I expect to learn a lot from coach Xavi at Al-Sadd - Andre Ayew
- Yaw Yeboah opens scoring account in Wisla Krakow win in Polish Ekstraklasa opener
- Mohammed Nasiru happy after making second BK Hacken debut
- I’m praying for Kwame Peprah to get a foreign contract - Alhaji Grusah
- I want to be an important player for RB Leipzig - Brian Brobbey
- Read all related articles