Yusif Basigi commits future to Hasaacas Ladies

Hasaacas Ladies FC head coach, Yussif Basigi

Veteran gaffer Yusif Basigi has committed his future to Hasaacas Ladies FC, insisting that he can never coach any other club in Ghana besides the Western Show Girls.

Basigi has been the longest-serving coach of the side and his experience in the female football industry is remarkably enviable.



The experienced gaffer who was previously the head coach of Ghana’s senior women’s national team, the Black Queens has been with Hasaacas Ladies for almost a decade.



To him, he has developed that natural relationship with the club and considers himself as a shareholder; hence, he can’t leave the club for any other.



Basigi recently guided Hasaacas Ladies to their first historic treble, winning the Ghana Women’s Premier League and FA Cup as well as the maiden edition of the WAFU Women’s Champions League.

“I will never leave Hasaacas Ladies FC for any female club in Ghana. It’s impossible, no way,” he said in an interview on Skyy Sports in Takoradi.



“Hasmal Ladies is mine and I’m a shareholder; which I will not accept any offer,” he added.



When asked whether he will consider offers abroad, he paused and said, “Even abroad, it depends.”



Hasaacas Ladies will be preparing for the first-ever CAF Women’s Champions League to be hosted in Egypt in November.