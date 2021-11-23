Yussif Basigi downplays interest in Black Queens job

Hasaacas Ladies Head coach, Yussif Basigi

The coach believes Mercy Tagoe should be allowed to be with Black Queens



Head coach of Hasaacas Ladies, Yusif Basigi has downplayed his interest in taking over the Black Queens job.



The Senior Female National team has struggled in recent times after failing to qualify for the next edition of the African Women’s Cup.



However, while the Black Queens under the guidance of Mercy Tagoe seems to be having difficulties, Yusif Basigi and his charges have been conquering Africa.

Hasaacas Ladies finished second in the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League after winning the Zone B tournament.



The ladies also won the Ghana Women’s League last season before going on to compete continentally.



While many have clamoured for Yussif Basigi to take over from Mercy Tagoe, the Hasaacas coach who also doubles as assistant head coach of Black Meteors has other intentions.



“Currently I’m with the Black Meteors when duty calls. But it’s not something that I’m looking at, at the moment. So we have competitions and assignments ahead of me,” Basigi told the media after Hasaacas Ladies arrived on Monday.



Basigi who coached the Black Queens for 6-years wants Ghanaians to be patient with coach Mercy Tagoe.

He said, “I think the coach is also doing well, so maybe she needs time to put herself together and then Black Queens will gel.”



Hasaacas Ladies arrived in Ghana on November 22 after their exploits in Egypt.




